Demetrious Johnson on Jonathan Haggerty-Fabricio Andrade: “Somebody getting knocked the f*** out”

ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson has eyes on one blockbuster match-up under the ONE Championship banner that will be taking place inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

ONE Fight Night 15, emanating live from Bangkok, Thailand, on October 6th, is shaping up to be one of the best fightcards of the year. Three world championship contests will get underway that evening, featuring the crowning of a new ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion.

With two world champions coming face-to-face, bantamweight champion Fabricio Andrade will enter a striking-only rule set for the first time under the ONE Championship banner. Facing Jonathan Haggerty, who recently dethroned Nong-O Hama to become the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, this fight has striking fans salivating.

Amongst them is 'Mighty Mouse,' who made one thing clear on his first episode of The MightyCast. With the speed, accuracy, and power on display in this fight, you can't afford to blink in case you miss something spectacular.

Predicting that one of them will be going to sleep when they meet inside the circle, Demetrious Johnson made it clear that he won't be missing this all-action affair:

“It would probably be the John Haggerty versus Fabricio Andrade fight. It Is going to be. Straight we're going to do a live reaction because somebody getting knocked the f*** out.”

Watch Demetrious Johnson's full podcast below:

ONE Fight Night 15 will air live and free in U.S. prime time for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription on Friday, October 6th.