Demetrious Johnson on Jonathan Haggerty vs. Fabricio Andrade super fight: “That is a straight f****** banger”

Demetrious Johnson has been enjoying the time off since his last match inside the circle.

The reigning ONE flyweight MMA world champion has turned into a full-blown fan over the past several months after he retained the gold against rival Adriano Moraes at ONE Fight Night 10 this past May in Denver.

Johnson, though, has been quite active in the digital space and recently launched his podcast, MIGHTYcast, on his YouTube channel.

In the podcast’s debut episode, the American legend detailed some of the ONE Championship matches he’s excited to tune in. One of those bouts is the super fight between world champions Fabricio Andrade and Jonathan Haggerty.

Andrade, the ONE bantamweight MMA world champion, and Haggerty, the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, will headline ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3, US primetime, for the division’s vacant kickboxing throne.

Johnson, who recently won gold in the World Master IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu Championships, is as hyped as anyone for the impending matchup of the two world champions.

He said:

“Then another banger that’s just been announced is Jonathan Haggerty vs. Fabricio Andrade. Sheesh! Now that is a straight f****** banger. You have Fabricio Andrade who beat John Lineker, twice, the first time he blew his cup out, John Lineker was wearing a plastic cup. And the second time he finished John Lineker, I think John Lineker didn’t answer the bell. And then you have Jonathan ‘The General’ Haggerty. This guy is absolutely amazing.”

Andrade holds a perfect 6-0 (1 no contest) record in ONE Championship and is coming off a brutal fourth-round technical knockout win over John Lineker for the ONE bantamweight MMA world title at ONE Fight Night 7.

Although Andrade is perfectly at home at MMA, the start of his professional career was under Muay Thai and kickboxing, in which he holds an impressive 40-3 record.

Haggerty, meanwhile, was a former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion and is coming off arguably the greatest upset in Muay Thai history. The British superstar knocked out the legendary Nong-O Hama in the first round at ONE Fight Night 9 to capture the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

ONE Fight Night 16 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Watch the entire episode below: