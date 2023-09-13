Demetrious Johnson lauds ONE’s partnership with Prime Video: “Amazon Prime is giving you bangers for free”

American mixed martial arts legend Demetrious Johnson lauds the partnership between ONE Championship and Prime Video for taking quality martial arts action to more people in North America.

The multi-year agreement between the two groups was sealed early last year and involves at least 12 live ONE events broadcast exclusively to Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada annually.

On his MightyCast podcast, Demetrious Johnson gave props to ONE and Prime Video for making the linkup happen, giving more fans the opportunity to catch quality combat sports action featuring top athletes from different parts of the world without costing them too much.

The reigning ONE flyweight MMA world champion said:

“Now, ladies and gentlemen, this is free to begin with, you don’t got to pay 65, 95 or anything of that shit right now. Probably never because Amazon Prime is giving you bangers for free.”

Watch the podcast episode below:

Demetrious Johnson headlined the first ONE on Prime Video show in August last year in Singapore, where he knocked out Brazilian rival Adriano Moraes in the fourth round of their second encounter to become the new ONE flyweight king.

Then ‘Mighty Mouse’ was back again to banner the 10th edition of the ONE on Prime Video show in the United States in May. He took on Moraes once again and wound up with a unanimous decision victory to remain as the main man in his division.

On September 29, the promotion will be holding ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The event will be bannered by high-stakes matches involving top women fighters in the promotion, including the interim ONE atomweight MMA world title fight between Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex and South Korean veteran Ham Seo Hee.

ONE Fight Night 14 is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.