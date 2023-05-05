Demetrious Johnson looks 'crispy' heading into ONE Fight Night 10

At ONE Fight Night 10, Demetrious Johnson returns to the Circle to close out another chapter in his storied career.

Facing Adriano Moraes for a third and final time with his flyweight world championship on the line, Johnson has suggested that this could also be the final chapter of his career regardless of the result on May 5.

Whilst no one wants to see one of the all time greats hang up the gloves, Johnson has got the perfect scenario to ride out into the sunset.

Johnson vs Moraes 3 will headline ONE Championship’s debut event in the United States, live from the sold out 1stBank Center in Colorado.

With the opportunity to make his last ever fight take place in the US with him bringing ONE to his home country, Johnson could pull off a story book ending but one thing is for sure, if he does decide to carry on fighting, he is still going to be at the very highest level.

It’s clear that he is still right at the top of his game but the question for ‘Mighty Mouse’ is, why still compete against the best in the world? Ahead of his return against Moraes, ONE Championship posted a clip from his open work out where one fan shouted that he was 'lookin crispy':

“Lookin’ crispy 👌 Can we expect another jaw-dropping stoppage from Demetrious Johnson this Friday when he defends the ONE Flyweight World Title against Adriano Moraes at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video? @mighty”

