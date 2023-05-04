Adriano Moraes shares biggest realization after losing to Demetrious Johnson

While he lost the ONE flyweight world title in his last fight, certain realizations dawned on Brazilian star Adriano Moraes, which he said served only to motivate him to be better not only as a fighter but also as an individual.

Among them is not taking things for granted and just being grateful for every victory and opportunity that comes along, no matter how big or small it is. Adriano Moraes was knocked out by American mixed martial arts legend Demetrious Johnson with a flying knee in the fourth round of their world title showdown last August.

The defeat saw ‘Mikinho’ give up the belt that was in his possession for some time while also allowing ‘Mighty Mouse’ to pull even in their head-to-head matchup. They are set to collide once again in a trilogy match at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video on May 5 in Colorado, U.S.A.

Heading into the rubber match, Adriano Moraes said he would come in with an added perspective and drive borne from his defeat to Demetrious Johnson.

The American Top Team fighter shared during the press conference for ONE Fight Night 10 on Wednesday:

“I think I learned [from the loss to Johnson] that one day you are the champion and another day you are a challenger. You know, life goes on. I think we need to be grateful every single day and be thankful to be healthy, doing what you love to do. What’s really good for me is I have another opportunity to showcase [my skills]. I’m healthy and ready to go.”

Returning as champion is not something that Adriano Moraes has not done before, having achieved the feat a number of times before against top athletes in the division like Geje Eustaquio and Kairat Akhmetov.

He now looks to do the same against Johnson and put a period to their engaging rivalry, which currently stands at a victory apiece, with the upper hand.

1stBank Center in Colorado will be the venue for ONE Fight Night 10, which will be the debut live on-ground event of ONE Championship in the United States. The event is available to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

