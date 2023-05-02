Look back at Demetrious Johnson’s poetic finish against Adriano Moraes

ONE Championship re-posted the second fight between Adriano Moraes and Demetrious Johnson.

On May 5, the ONE flyweight world championship will be up for grabs as Moraes and Johnson look to settle their rivalry at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

They first fought in April 2021, with ‘Mikinho’ solidifying his legacy by becoming the only fighter to knock out the former UFC flyweight world champion. In August 2022, ‘Mighty Mouse’ returned the favor by landing a picture-perfect flying knee to dethrone his Brazilian rival and capture the ONE flyweight world title.

Before their rubber match in Colorado, ONE shared multiple angles of Johnson’s knockout win, followed by the entire fight on YouTube. The martial arts promotion captioned the video:

“Before reigning flyweight king Demetrious Johnson defends his World Title against former titleholder Adriano Moraes in a heated trilogy showdown on May 5, relive his insane flying knee knockout of Moraes in 2022!”

Demetrious Johnson vs. Adriano Moraes III will headline ONE Fight Night 10, the promotion’s first on-site event in North America. Both fighters have not fought since their second meeting, giving them ample time to prepare and make adjustments. Johnson has been teasing his retirement during the buildup, which means this is likely the last time these flyweight greats will fight.

Before the highly-anticipated rubber match, two other world championship fights are going down inside the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado. In the co-main event, Rodtang Jitmuangnon looks to continue his reign of terror in the ONE flyweight Muay Thai division by taking out promotional newcomer Edgar Tabares.

Meanwhile, Mikey Musumeci has an opportunity to defend his ONE flyweight submission grappling world championship against Osamah Almarwai. For those not attending in person, ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

Poll : 0 votes