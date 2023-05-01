Demetrious Johnson losing love for the grind, hints at retirement

The sporting world might just witness the exit of one of its greatest athletes ever.

ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson hinted that his trilogy bout against Adriano Moraes at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III could be the end of his legendary career.

Johnson, who’s regarded as one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time, said in an interview with ONE Championship that he’ll be more open with his plans after his fight on May 5 at 1stBank Center.

The American legend, however, won’t get into details before the Colorado card takes place.

He said:

“I feel sometimes that training camps take me away from that. Which, it’s my job. But, you know, there’s part of me, it’s like, ‘How much more? How much more?’”

Demetrious Johnson added:

“And I think after this fight’s done, I’ll be more transparent of why I say this might be my last fight or this horse’s last ride or whatever. But I think to like divulge it all and stuff right now, it just wouldn’t be the right time.”

‘Mighty Mouse’ has been in the fight game for more than a decade now, and the 36-year-old already owns one of the greatest resumes in MMA.

Johnson holds the UFC record for consecutive world title defenses when he defended the flyweight belt 11 times. He then moved to ONE Championship in 2019, wherein he collected even more accolades.

An ardent fan of PRIDE and its Grand Prix formats, Johnson realized his dream of becoming a tournament winner when he became the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Champion in 2019.

Demetrious Johnson then captured the ONE flyweight world title when he knocked out Adriano Moraes in their second fight at ONE on Prime Video 1 in 2022. In doing so, Johnson became the only person to win gold in both ONE Championship and UFC.

He’s now headed into another historic fight as he attempts to close his rivalry with Moraes in ONE Championship’s first on-site event in the United States. ONE Fight Night 10 will be available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Poll : 0 votes