Demetrious Johnson on Mikey Musumeci destroying someone’s leg: “We'll probably never see that guy ever again”

At ONE Fight Night 15, Mikey Musumeci looks to continue his stellar run in ONE Championship by facing MMA legend Shinya Aoki.

On October 6 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ will get a break from defending his ONE flyweight submission grappling world championship and contest against ‘Tobikan Judan’ in an openweight battle.

Since his arrival in the promotion, Musumeci has proven himself to be a dominant champion with three world title defenses.

After winning the title, the champ’s first defense came against Gantumur Bayanduuren at ONE Fight Night 6 earlier this year. While he was unable to secure the submission finish, he did everything he could to make the challenger tap but he refused, resulting in devastating injuries to the Mongolian’s leg.

Since that traumatic experience, the champ has produced back-to-back finishes over Osamah Almarwai at ONE Fight Night 10 and Jarred Brooks at ONE Fight Night 13.

On his recent podcast debut of the Mightycast, ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson spoke about the career of Mikey Musumeci.

Touching on a few key moments during his ONE Championship run, ‘Mighty Mouse’ is clearly looking forward to the elite grapplers’ next matchup:

“He destroyed the homeboy's knee. He had him in the Mikey Lock. He destroyed his PCL ACL, LCL, MCL. He's holding. He's gone. We'll probably never see that guy ever again.

“Then he just beat a gentleman and Colorado. That guy was a grappler. But now he's going to get a legend in Shinya Aoki.”

Watch the full podcast below:

ONE Fight Night 15 will air live and free in U.S. prime time for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.