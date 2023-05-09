Demetrious Johnson on missing another flying knee knockout by mere inches: “I was shocked”

At ONE Fight Night 10, Demetrious Johnson closed out his trilogy with Adriano Moraes by securing a unanimous decision win following a dominant performance.

In this historic main event for ONE Championship at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, Johnson proved once again that he is one of the best minds in MMA and one of the most well-rounded competitors that the sport has ever seen.

Able to control the majority of the contest without taking much damage, ‘DJ’ utilized the clinch a lot this time around to try and outwork his opponent and land strikes on the inside.

With seemingly no answer to Johnson in this position, Moraes was unable to land anything too significant of his own.

After both of their previous encounters had ended via knockout by way of knee strike, ‘Mighty Mouse’ revealed after the fight that he was once again going for this and he came close to achieving it.

One of the highlights of the fight came when Johnson flew through the air whilst in the clinch to land a high knee that just missed its intended target. In his post-fight press conference, Johnson spoke about this particular strike and his intentions behind it:

“I tried to go airborne and hit him with the knee to the chin and I was shocked, and I thought that I would knock him out but when I watched the replay I hit him in the throat. I was like ‘damn it. So just out by, you know, just inches.”

Watch the full post-fight press conference below:

North American fans can revisit Demetrious Johnson versus Adriano Moraes 3 and the entire ONE Fight Night 10 card via the free replay on Prime Video.

