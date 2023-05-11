Demetrious Johnson on ONE Championship’s U.S. debut: “I’m just really grateful”

Reigning ONE flyweight world champion and mixed martial arts legend ‘Mighty Mouse’ Demetrious Johnson has looked back on his incredible career over the past decade and a half, as he contemplates whether or not to continue fighting or hang up his gloves for good.

The 36-year-old veteran has yet to make a decision regarding that. He says he needs to consult with his wife first, but in the meantime, he just feels grateful for how his career has turned out.

In his ONE Fight Night 10 in-Circle interview, Johnson had no words to describe what he was feeling in the moment, and just wanted to thank ONE Championship.

‘Mighty Mouse’ said:

“I’m just really grateful that ONE Championship is here in America. I think the fans love what ONE Championship brings and I think we’re here to stay.”

Demetrious Johnson met Adriano Moraes for the third and perhaps the final time at ONE Fight Night 10. The fight took place live at the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado on May 5th, and was for Johnson’s ONE flyweight world title.

Entering the matchup, Johnson and Moraes were tied at one win apiece, with the third encounter designed to settle the trilogy.

While many believed Demetrious Johnson will face his toughest test yet, the 36-year-old American had a relatively easy outing against Moraes, as he cruised to a five-round unanimous decision victory to retain his ONE Championship gold.

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch Johnson’s dominant performance over Moraes and the rest of the stacked ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III card absolutely free via replay on Amazon Prime.

