Demetrious Johnson pays tribute to Angela Lee following emotional retirement at ONE Fight Night 14

Demetrious Johnson thanked Angela Lee following her emotional retirement announcement.

On Friday, September 29, ONE Championship held an action-packed fight card inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium. In the main event, Stamp Fairtex secured a third-round knockout against Ham Seo Hee to become the new women’s atomweight MMA world champion.

During the buildup to ONE Fight Night 14, Stamp vs. Ham was advertised as an interim title bout. With that said, everything changed right before the highly-anticipated matchup.

Before Stamp and Ham walked out, Angela Lee came out with her women’s atomweight MMA world title. After receiving a hero’s welcome for her mental health advocacy, ‘Unstoppable’ officially announced she would be retiring, a decision she had contemplated for months.

Demetrious Johnson and most of the combat sports community paid tribute to Lee following her retirement announcement. ‘Mighty Mouse’ shared a photo of him with Angela and Christian Lee while all three held their world titles.

Johnson captioned the Twitter post:

“#ThankYouAngela”

In December 2022, Angela Lee’s sister, Victoria Lee, 18, tragically passed away. It wasn’t until last month that ‘Unstoppable’ revealed Victoria committed suicide, which sent shockwaves through the ONE Championship fanbase.

Since Victoria’s death, Angela and Christian Lee have yet to return to action. At ONE Fight Night 14, Angela clarified that she won’t be fighting again. The six-time women’s atomweight MMA world champion is walking away with an 11-3 professional MMA record.

Meanwhile, Christian Lee last fought in November 2022, defeating Kiamrian Abbasov to become a two-division world champion. Unlike his older sister, Christian hasn’t decided if he will retire or return to defend his thrones.

As for Demetrious Johnson, he is also considering retirement. The MMA legend is coming off a historic win in a trilogy bout against Adriano Moraes for the ONE flyweight MMA world title. It’s unclear if he will fight again before pursuing other ventures outside of MMA.

