Demetrious Johnson plans to join more jiu-jitsu tournaments after conquering IBJJF Masters Worlds

ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson has recently made headlines in the combat sports community by winning a gold medal in the 2023 World Master IBJFF Jiu-Jitsu Championships, which went down inside the Las Vegas Convention Center on August 31.

Johnson dominated the Master 2 featherweight brown belt division by sweeping his six matches, including a submission victory and a blistering performance against John Fleming of ACTJJ International, to secure his semifinal spot in the bracket.

But ‘Mighty Mouse’ isn’t satisfied with this triumph and wants to replicate this success at other tournaments all over the world. Speaking to FloGrappling during the aftermath of his gold medal win, Johnson intends to be an active jiu-jitsu competitor and participate in more BJJ competitions.

The 37-year-old said:

"My next eye is on the California IBJJF Open, and I’ll go there and try again, and then maybe I’ll go to Europe, try there, and see how it goes. Just go around looking for exposure. I’m just going around finding for that ultimate match."

Aside from different BJJ tournaments, Johnson can also gauge his skills against the top grapplers in the world’s largest martial arts organization by competing in a submission grappling match. While he has plenty of suitable opponents to choose from, the public certainly wants to see him grapple with reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci.

The American could also explore another special mixed-rules super-fight, like what he did against ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang in March 2022. Johnson came away with the victory by putting Rodtang to sleep in the second round.

You can watch Demetrious Johnson’s road to victory in the IBJJF Masters Worlds here: