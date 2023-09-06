Demetrious Johnson praises ONE for catering to every martial arts community

American mixed martial arts legend Demetrious Johnson is high on ONE Championship’s conscious effort to cater to every martial arts community and considers it as key to its success as an organization.

Started out as an organization which offers only MMA action over a decade ago, ONE in recent years has grown to feature other combat sports as well, which has been warmly received by fans.

In a recent episode of his MightyCast podcast, Demetrious Johnson took time to praise his home promotion for spotlighting as many disciplines as possible in its push to grow martial arts.

‘Mighty Mouse’ said:

“You have the grappling matches to cater to the grappling community, you have the Muay Thai fights which cater to the Muay Thai community, and then so forth, MMA, boxing, kickboxing, it caters to each community.”

Demetrious Johnson became part of ONE in 2018, when he was traded to the promotion from the UFC for former ONE welterweight world champion Ben Askren.

Since then, he has further grown his legend, adding the ONE flyweight world title to his long list of achievements.

The 37-year-old American legend was last in ONE Championship action back in May in the promotion’s first-ever live on-ground event in the United States.

There he successfully defended his world title against Brazilian rival and former division king Adriano Moraes, winning by unanimous decision in their trilogy title match.

But while everybody thought Demetrious Johnson was already satisfied fighting in the MMA lane, he recently competed in his first-ever IBJJF tournament.

At the World Master IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Las Vegas on August 31, he saw action in the Masters 2 division for competitors aged 35 years old and above, and won gold in the featherweight class.

The win has inspired him to continue honing his jiu-jitsu skills and competing in future events.