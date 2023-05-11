Demetrious Johnson praises Rodtang: 'He’s the purest of martial artists'

Demetrious Johnson has achieved a lot in his legendary career with one of the most impressive resumes in the history of MMA, but at ONE Fight Night 10, the MMA GOAT broke some new ground.

The AMC Pankration and Evolve MMA athlete was proud to bring the promotion back to the soil where he made his name, competing at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, last Friday, May 5.

Headlining ONE Championship’s first on-ground event in the United States, ‘Mighty Mouse’ led the way in a card that was stacked with big names and elite competitors from various martial arts disciplines.

Although he was pleased with his first successful title defense against former divisional king Adriano Moraes, ‘Mighty Mouse’ was particularly pleased with how the spectacle went down. Moreover, he was grateful that the fans welcomed so many of the competitors in great fashion.

Before his clash with ‘Mikinho’ got underway, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, one of the biggest names in Asian combat sports, made his North American debut in the co-main event.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon defended his flyweight Muay Thai world championship with a second round knockout victory over Edgar Tabares, putting on a show for fans inside the venue and combat sports fans tuning in from all around the globe.

During his post-fight press conference, Johnson praised Rodtang for his conduct and skills:

“He’s a superstar and Chatri was saying like the brand, you know, we have true authenticity like Rodtang’s legit. He’s the purest of martial artists, not mixed martial artist. Muay Thai striking and he’s a GOAT in Muay Thai.”

