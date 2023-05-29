Demetrious Johnson raves about training sessions alongside Henry Cejudo

Although talks about his retirement are surfacing at every possible corner, Demetrious Johnson showed that he remains one of the best athletes in the business.

In the main event of ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5, ‘Mighty Mouse’ took out Adriano Moraes with a strong showing across five rounds of action.

He thoroughly impressed from start to finish, giving fans inside the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, just what they came for.

And whether he does decide to call it a day or not, Johnson stresses that he will still continue to work on his craft. One of the ways that Demetrious Johnson has been able to evolve in recent times is largely down to his work alongside former MMA world champion Henry Cejudo.

The pair, often regarded as the best flyweights on the planet, have spent the last couple of months trading knowledge and techniques in preparation for their respective fights.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour following his win at ONE Fight Night 10, Demetrious Johnson spoke about his training with ‘Triple C’ and how it helps to make them both even better competitors:

“Obviously, with my team too, but sometimes I can’t test what we worked on in my gym unless I go to Arizona and test it with their guys," said Johnson. "So when I go to Arizona and I start training with Henry, yes we’re vibing off each other, but I’m also sharpening my tools without hurting them, if that makes sense.” [23:00 onwards]

He continued:

“Like I’m walking forward, and I’m like ‘please shoot, take me f*****g down. Cause if you take me down, what are you going to f*****g do? Are you going to pass my guard? Like, good luck. Try to pass my guard and submit me. I’d love to see you try. They don’t. So I get back on my feet, they keep going forward so, that’s one of the things I’d like to work out with Henry and get him better.”

Watch the full interview below:

North American viewers can rewatch Johnson's performance against Adriano Moraes and the entire ONE Fight Night card via replay on Amazon Prime.

