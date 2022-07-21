“I should be winning” - More ‘patient’ Demetrious Johnson ready for Adriano Moraes rematch

ONE Championship and Amazon Prime held their joint press conference on July 20 in Los Angeles, where Demetrious Johnson, Adriano Moraes, and Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida were among the guests present on the panel.

‘Mighty Mouse’, in particular, looked mighty happy to be back on American soil to promote his upcoming flyweight world title rematch with Adriano Moraes. The scene brought back flashbacks from US press conferences prior, as Johnson sat there with a microphone in hand talking about an upcoming fight while showing respect to his opponent.

Bouncing back from a first-round knockout against Moraes in 2021 with an amazing submission finish against Rodtang Jitmuangnon last March, Demetrious Johnson has learned that patience is key.

When asked about what he should do differently the second time around, the 36-year-old veteran answered:

“What do I think should be different? I should be winning. That should be different. No, honestly, it's Adriano. It's not an easy fight. You know, he's definitely got the range advantage on me. So I like to evolve my style, which is, you know, a fight is supposed to be a battle, a struggle between two people. And for me, I like to get in there and fight, mix it up."

Johnson continued:

"So, you know, it's no stranger that he likes to use his movement to have his opponents overextend to even catch them, how he caught me last time. So this time, I have to pull myself back because I'm a person; I trained for eight to 10 weeks, and I ain't got time to play these games. I just want to get in there and fight. So I go take my time and see where it goes.”

Watch the full press conference below:

Demetrious Johnson stoked about Adriano Moraes rematch at ONE on Prime Video 1

Legendary former MMA champion Demetrious Johnson hasn’t felt this pumped about his next fight since his mixed-rules bout with Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE X.

‘Mighty Mouse’ looks like he’s enjoying the ride, knowing that his North American compatriots will be tuning in to watch his biggest fight of the year. After suffering a devastating loss against the Brazilian powerhouse at ONE on TNT 1 last year, Johnson is excited to show how much he has matured and evolved as a fighter.

Fans are seemingly just as thrilled to see how ‘Mighty Mouse’ will approach Moraes the second time around to earn a decisive victory.

Check out the promotional poster Demetrious Johnson shared on his Instagram page. He hilariously captioned it with these words:

“How sick is this poster??? It goes down on @primevideo Johnson vs Moraes II. Side note can we take time to appreciate how good my beard looks! #passion #blessed #rematch”

