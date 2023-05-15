Demetrious Johnson reveals 20-day acclimatization plan for ONE Fight Night 10 In Colorado 

At ONE Fight Night 10, Demetrious Johnson got the opportunity to tick a few more boxes off his list of goals.

Already achieving a career that has seen him become one of the greatest of all time in the all-encompassing sport, ‘Mighty Mouse’ has made it clear that he doesn’t know how much longer he is going to continue lacing on the 4-ounce gloves.

If his most recent outing inside the circle was the very last, it was one hell of a way to go out – to come out on top in the third chapter of his rivalry against the promotion’s most-dominant flyweight MMA world champion.

What made the night sweeter was ONE’s ability to produce a spectacle from the ages, closing out their debut in the United States at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado.

And while Johnson admitted that he loved the fact that he didn’t need to take an 18-hour flight for a battle, the acclimatization process was, indeed, a long and tiring one.

With Broomfield, Colorado, being approximately 1600 meters above sea level, Demetrious Johnson had to get used to the conditions almost a month before the May 5 bill.

In regards to his plan, DJ had this to say in a recent interview with MMA Junkie:

“This time we had to deal with the altitude, we went down there 20 days before the fight, to get acclimated and I think it was just enough.”

Watch the full interview below:

North American fans can rewatch Demetrious Johnson’s successful title defense against Moraes and the entire ONE Fight Night 10 card via the free replay on Prime Video.

Poll : 0 votes