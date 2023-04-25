Demetrious Johnson reveals he doesn’t spar outside of fight camp

Demetrious Johnson loves to fight and train, but he’s not going to go hard if it’s not necessary.

‘Mighty Mouse’ is deep in his preparations for his trilogy bout with Adriano Moraes in the headlining bout of ONE Fight Night 10. The card will be ONE Championship’s first event on US soil and will emanate from the sold out 1stBank Center in Colorado.

Ahead of his huge fight, the American joined fellow ONE Championship fighter Liam Harrison on his Kickin’ It with Liam Harrison podcast to share his approach to training.

Demetrious Johnson said:

“Last night’s sparring session we did like eight, nine rounds, and you know I was going hard, pushing myself, getting myself ready for the fight but when I don’t have a fight camp coming up I don’t focus on sparring at all. There’s no reason to get hit in the head.”

While he goes hard in training to prepare for fights, Johnson prioritizes his body's health above anything else. He continued by revealing why he’s still in tremendous shape even after all these years as a professional, saying:

“I can’t wait to not get hit in the head anymore. So I think it might be that, just staying healthy, eating good, and not doing drugs, and getting blessed with a healthy body.”

Watch the full interview below:

Demetrious Johnson will defend his ONE flyweight world title against Adriano Moraes in the main event of ONE Fight Night 10 next Friday, May 5. Fans in North America can watch all the action live and for free with an active Amazon subscription.

