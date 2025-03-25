Demetrious Johnson reveals what Georges St-Pierre and Khabib Nurmagomedov told him before he retired from MMA

Being an MMA veteran, Demetrious Johnson's retirement left an essential mark in the community. 'Mighty Mouse' recently shared his thoughts before retiring from the sport and the pieces of advice that fellow vets Georges St-Pierre and Khabib Nurmagomedov shared with him.

On Sept. 6, 2024, Johnson announced his retirement at ONE 168, held in Denver. After an almost two-decade-long career, the American fighter appeared confident in his farewell speech. However, judging by the recent interview, legends St-Pierre and Nurmagomedov provided fuel for this credence.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, 'Mighty Mouse' opened up regarding his retirement, saying:

"I was a jiu-jitsu champion, I was a ONE Championship champion, there's nothing left for me to prove here. Like what, make more money? When I talked to GSP before I retired, GSP goes, 'if you're worried about money, there's thousands of ways to make money, Demetrious.'"

Johnson continued:

"Same thing Khabib said, What am I fighting for? Money? I can make plenty of money. So there comes a point in time where enough is enough. Sometimes when I watch some fighters fight, I'm like, 'What are you fighting for? You made enough m0ney. Do something else.' But, I can't tell other fighters what to do"

Check out Demetrious Johnson's comments below:

Johnson's last fight was against Adriano Moraes at ONE Fight Night 10. After winning this trilogy, 'Mighty Mouse' packed it up and bid farewell to his illustrious career in MMA. Following his retirement, Chatri Sityodtong announced the American champion to be the first to enter the ONE Hall of Fame.

Demetrious Johnson's advice to Ilia Topuria before fighting Islam Makhachev for the title

After his victory against Max Holloway, Ilia Topuria announced that he was vacating his featherweight belt to move up to the 155-pound division. He expressed his desire of wanting to fight the champion Islam Makhachev. However, the Dagestani champion was reluctant due to 'El Matador's' record in the lightweight division.

On an episode of the JAXXON PODCAST, hosted by former UFC veteran Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson, Demetrious Johnson shared his thoughts on Topuria's future. 'Mighty Mouse' believed the Georgian-Spanish contender must face another fighter in the lightweight division before facing the champ.

"I would like him to fight Charles Oliveira, fight max. Well, he already beat Max. Fight somebody at 155. Then, if you become the number one contender, then there's no reason Islam shouldn't take that fight. And, I think Islam is on board with that."

Check out Demetrious Johnson's remarks below:

