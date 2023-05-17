Demetrious Johnson reveals he’s still “1,000 percent” undecided about retiring 

Demetrious Johnson is still uncertain as to whether or not he will continue his legendary mixed martial arts career.

‘Mighty Mouse’ closed out his iconic trilogy with former ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes at ONE Fight Night 10, securing a unanimous decision after 25 grueling minutes of action. Johnson earned his sixth win under the ONE Championship banner while simultaneously defending his ONE flyweight world championship for the very first time.

Establishing himself as the greatest flyweight in the history of the sport, Demetrious Johnson may choose to hang up his gloves while he’s ahead. On the other hand, ‘Mighty Mouse’ is still competing at the highest possible level and may not want to waste the time he has left to both make money and solidify his legacy. Appearing on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Johnson revealed that he is undecided one way or another:

“Yeah, 1,000 percent. I think it’s fair to say that I’m undecided. The thing is I’m healthy, I still move great, I still feel great, I mean the weight cut was easy, I made 133. I mean, the training was great, Week 4, Week 5 was a little bit rough you know, I mentioned that in the press conference. But other than that, it’s still undecided you know.”

Catch Johnson's interview below:

If Demetrious Johnson sticks around following his win over Adriano Moraes, he will likely find himself standing across No.2-ranked contender Kairat Akhmetov. ‘The Kazakh’ is in pole position for a ONE world title opportunity after securing his sixth-straight win against Australian standout Reece ‘Lightning’ McLaren at ONE Fight Night 10.

Do you want to see ‘Mighty Mouse’ step back into the circle again or is it time for the flyweight great to walk away on top?

If you missed any of the action or just want to relive one of the most epic nights in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 10 replay can be watched via Amazon Prime Video in North America.

