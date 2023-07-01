Demetrious Johnson reveals the kind of fighter who can beat Stamp Fairtex

ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson has been impressed by the evolution of Stamp Fairtex with each passing performance on the global stage of the organization.

After becoming a simultaneous two-sport world champion, holding the atomweight titles in both kickboxing and Muay Thai, Stamp decided to change her focus.

Attempting to become a three-sport world champion by winning a title in MMA, the Thai superstar went on a streak of victories and earned her status as a contender for the throne by winning the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship in 2021.

However, the Thai striker was unable to achieve her dream at the first time of asking having been submitted by Angela Lee at ONE X last year.

Still, she kept working on her overall game to complement her elite striking and earned her second back-to-back win at ONE Fight Night 10, a card headlined by Johnson’s trilogy world title showcase against Adriano Moraes.

Leaving behind an incredible impact on the fans in Broomfield, Colorado, her striking once again did all the talking, stopping Alyse Anderson in the second round with a sickening body kick.

With that, the 25-year-old has earned a second shot at ONE gold, though this time around she faces Ham Seo Hee for the interim atomweight title at ONE Fight Night 14.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the greatest of all time Demetrious Johnson spoke about the improvements he has witnessed Stamp make over the years and a very specific type of athlete that could go on to beat her.

He said:

“Stamp has done amazing [with] her development. I think she’s going to have to run into somebody who’s a very big, athletic wrestler [in order to face any] trouble.”

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

