Demetrious Johnson reveals what prevented him from finishing Adriano Moraes in trilogy

Demetrious Johnson was complimentary of Adriano Moraes’ game plan at ONE Fight Night 10.

ONE Championship’s historic night in the ‘Mile High City’ saw the epic conclusion to one of the greatest trilogies in the history of the sport. Reigning ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson earned a second-straight victory over division rival Adriano Moraes, further establishing himself as the greatest flyweight in the history of mixed martial arts.

Following the highly entertaining contest, ‘Mighty Mouse’ spoke with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour to discuss his final meeting with the eight-time former world champion and why he wasn’t able to score another big finish. He said:

“I felt great. Obviously, I wanted the finish but Adriano’s so durable and he did a good job of not over-extending with the counter hook like he did the second fight.”

Following ONE Fight Night 10, the next steps for both Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes are uncertain. After coming up short, Moraes recognizes that his time competing for a ONE world championship is done for the time being. As for Johnson, the multi-time world titleholder has a big decision to make.

After nearly two decades of excellence, Johnson may opt to hang up his gloves for good. With nothing left to prove, nobody could blame him for wanting to spend more time with his family. But if ‘Mighty Mouse’ decides to make his return to the Circle, he’ll face an incredibly tough test as he is all, but guaranteed to run into No. 2 ranked flyweight contender Kairat Akhmetov.

Will Demetrious Johnson continue his Hall of Fame career or will ‘Mighty Mouse’ call it a career? Let us know what you think in the comments.

If you missed any of the action, or just want to relive one of the most epic nights in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 10 replay can be watched live via Amazon Prime Video in North America.

