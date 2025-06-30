Demetrious Johnson rips UFC for forcing Ilia Topuria vs. Paddy Pimblett, calls it "TV show" move

Demetrious Johnson didn't hold back with his feelings on Ilia Topuria and Paddy Pimblett having a faceoff at UFC 317. Johnson noted that he believes there is a definitive contender in the lightweight division and that the UFC is forcing a different matchup.

Topuria earned a spectacular first-round knockout win over Charles Oliveira in the main event to win the vacant lightweight championship and then invited Pimblett into the octagon. The longtime enemies got into a back-and-forth exchange, and Topuria shoved 'The Baddy' before being separated.

Home of Fight recently posted a clip from Johnson's UFC 317 recap, which shows him expressing his disappointment in the faceoff between Topuria and Pimblett. 'Mighty Mouse' mentioned he believes Arman Tsarukyan is more deserving of a lightweight title shot and claimed the UFC is leaning towards money instead of merit. He said:

"Give [the lightweight title shot] to Arman Tsarukyan... It needs to be him... I mean, this is what I'm talking about, guys. This is why I say it's a reality TV show. Obviously, [Tsarukyan] the number-one contender, he's ranked number-one, whatever you guys wanna go by the rankings. But, they're forcing this fight [Pimblett] versus [Topuria] just because it's probably gonna sell more."

Check out Home of Fight's post featuring Demetrious Johnson's comments regarding Ilia Topuria vs. Paddy Pimblett below:

Demetrious Johnson highlights why Ilia Topuria fared against Charles Oliveira

Demetrious Johnson also highlighted what he noticed Ilia Topuria did very well in his bout against Charles Oliveira.

In his UFC 317 recap video on his YouTube channel, Johnson mentioned that 'El Matador' remained composed when Oliveira attempted to secure a heel-hook and did an excellent job reversing the position rather than hitting 'do Bronx':

"[Topuria] was looking to defend the ankles, knees, hips. That's how you defend leg-locks... He wasn't focused on hitting [Oliveira], he was focused on defending the leg attacks and that's one of the things I've always really enjoyed about watching [Topuria] is that he addresses the situation that's at hand, that's putting him in danger... Once he clears that, then he starts to fight."

Check out Demetrious Johnson's comments below (15:56):

