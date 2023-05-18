Demetrious Johnson on rubber match against Adriano Moraes: “I’m glad I was able to share the cage with him” 

At ONE Fight Night 10, Demetrious Johnson closed out his trilogy of fights with Adriano Moraes with a convincing unanimous decision win.

On one of the biggest nights in the history of the promotion, with ONE making its on-ground US debut, Johnson and Moraes had the task of pulling the curtain at the end of the night.

After closing the past two chapters of their rivalry with one knockout apiece, it was all to play for in the third meeting between the pair of superstars for the ONE flyweight world championship.

But it was ‘Mighty Mouse’ who left Broomfield, Colorado, with his hand raised inside the 1stBank Center, proving once again that when it comes to all-around skillset and fight IQ in in MMA, there aren’t many that come close to him.

However, in an interview with MMA Junkie, Demetrious Johnson gave his opponent credit for providing an elite dance partner for him to test his skills against.

He said:

“You know, I’m glad I was able to share the cage with him. He’s been the longest-reigning champion in the flyweight division. I think the longest-reigning champion behind Bibiano Fernandes.”

Watch the full interview below:

If he decides to call it a day on his glorious career, Demetrious Johnson can sit back and enjoy his time off after producing firefights for close to two decades. But if he decides to continue his journey, Kairat Akhmetov is already waiting in the wings for his shot at the world championship.

Fans in North America can watch the ONE Fight Night 10 replay via Amazon Prime Video.

Poll : 0 votes