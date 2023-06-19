Demetrious Johnson’s message to his kids before last bout: “I fight for you guys”

At ONE Fight Night 10 last month, Demetrious Johnson got the opportunity to break some new ground in his legendary career.

Helping to bring ONE Championship for the promotion’s on-ground U.S. debut at the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, ‘Mighty Mouse’ put his ONE flyweight world championship on the line against Adriano Moraes in their third and possibly final meeting.

On top of competing in the first trilogy of his career, May 5 gave Johnson the opportunity to compete in front of many of his friends and family for the first time. While they are aware of what he does as a profession, ONE Fight Night 10 was the first time that his sons attended a live event to watch their real-life superhero dad compete.

Excited to bring his close family with him to support him at the huge night for ONE Championship, ‘Mighty Mouse’ made it clear to his two sons why he chooses to compete in MMA, delivering a message to them both that puts his career in context.

On his YouTube channel, Mighty Gaming, Demetrious Johnson posted a behind the scenes video of ONE Fight Night 10. During the video, he delivered this message to his kids before fight night:

“You know at the end of the day everybody has a purpose, so I tell my kids like, daddy’s purpose, why I fight, is for you guys, you know? At the end of the day, I’ll go out there and do my job and put on a good show, win, loss, or draw. You know, my attitude shouldn’t change, right? Even when I win my attitude shouldn’t change.”

Watch the full video below:

ONE Fight Night 10 is available to watch via replay on Amazon Prime Video, exclusively available to North American viewers.

