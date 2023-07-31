Demetrious Johnson says ‘95 percent’ of his time now is focused on family responsibilities

Demetrious Johnson has always maintained the exact same ideals that he had before achieving any of his success.

The ONE flyweight world champion is one of the greatest to ever do it. But to him, that is just one aspect of his life.

Though all of his fans know him for being ‘Mighty Mouse’, one of the most dominant world champions that the sport has ever seen with an elite skill set in every single discipline, he is much more than that.

In between putting on dominant performances inside the circle and providing fans with another clinic to study for years to come, martial arts takes the backseat from time to time for Demetrious Johnson.

When he’s in the gym, he’s all in. But when he’s not, the 14-time MMA world champion has other things to focus on aside from ONE Championship. Alongside his love for gaming, which he has turned into success on YouTube and Twitch under the name 'Mighty Gaming', the flyweight king is a family man.

This was never more in focus than at ONE Fight Night 10, where his family was able to attend the fight in person, giving the opportunity for his sons to watch him compete in the flesh for the very first time.

In a recent appearance on the OverDogs Podcast, Demetrious Johnson spoke about how much of his life he dedicates to his family, naming martial arts as his third priority:

“My world, pretty much 95 percent of it all is my family, my wife and my children. Obviously, my other passion, which is gaming, videography. But, you know, that's my life. When I get to do my mixed martial arts, that's my time away from my family. And it's my time to let my mind go. Just go to work.”

Watch the full podcast below: