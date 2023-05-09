Demetrious Johnson says he has the best clinch game in MMA

At ONE Fight Night 10, Demetrious Johnson closed out his trilogy with Adriano Moraes in impressive fashion.

Following the two elite competitors' two previous encounters in ONE Championship, which both ended via way of highlight reel knockouts, ‘Mighty Mouse’ showed his class in their third and final meeting by producing the most dominant performance of the rivalry.

Defending his flyweight world championship with convincing decision verdict, the key to this fight was the clinch exchanges between the two. Despite his opponent’s far larger frame that has caused him lots of issues in the past, Johnson was able to nullify this advantage in the clinch exchanges by tying him up and landing knees.

With Moraes seemingly having no answer to these positions, the Brazilian was unable to land anything too effective of his own and frequently found himself losing the position due to inactivity.

In his post-fight interview inside the circle following his title defense, Demetrious Johnson reflected on this aspect of the fight and how it is a huge part of his game that probably deserves more recognition:

“I don’t think there’s another person in mixed martial arts that has a better clinch game than me. I truly hardly believe that and that’s why I was beating him up in the clinch.”

Watch the full post-fight interview below:

Having made it clear that he is undecided whether he will ever step inside the circle again, this performance is one hell of a statement to go on for ‘Mighty Mouse’.

North American fans can revisit Johnson’s performance against Adriano Moraes and the entire ONE Fight Night 10 card via the free replay on Prime Video.

