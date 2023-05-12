Demetrious Johnson says GOAT lists are highly subjective

Reigning ONE flyweight world champion ‘Mighty Mouse’ Demetrious Johnson put together another incredible performance, when he closed the book on his trilogy with former flyweight king ‘Mikinho’ Adriano Moraes last week.

Johnson went to war with Moraes in the main event of ONE Fight Night 10, which took place live from the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado on May 5. After five rounds of action, the fight went to the judges’ scorecards, with Johnson taking home a unanimous decision to retain his gold.

Speaking to the media in the post-event press conference, the topic touched on Johnson seeing himself in the GOAT conversation, and what his list looks like.

‘Mighty Mouse’ said:

“Honestly it’s always gonna be based on the person’s perspective. For me, what I like to look at the guys who are on that GOAT list I like to see their complete skill set. Can they grapple, can they strike, can they clinch, can they wrestle? That’s what I like from my list.”

While Demetrious Johnson believes these GOAT lists are highly subjective and based on who you’re asking, he does indeed see himself among the all-time greats. He added:

“When I look at myself as one of those guys, I’ve shown in my skill set that I can grapple, I got a great clinch, I got great striking, I got great jiu-jitsu, I’m very creative in the cage. So yeah I think it’s based on people’s perspective.”

Check Demetrious Johnson's comments from 37:00 onwards:

Johnson is taking a little break right now, in order to re-evaluate his career and decide if he wants to continue or to simply hang up his gloves for good.

Meanwhile, fans in the United States and Canada can watch Johnson’s dominant performance against Moraes and the rest of the stacked ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III card absolutely free via replay on Amazon Prime.

