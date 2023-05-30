Demetrious Johnson says he’ll talk to Jon Jones about possible retirement

As he ponders over retirement, American mixed martial arts legend Demetrious Johnson continues to reach out to as many people as possible to get their thoughts, including fellow MMA superstar Jon Jones.

Talk of possible retirement of ‘Mighty Mouse’ swirled in the lead-up to his most recent ONE Championship fight in the United States.

Demetrious Johnson, the ONE flyweight world champion, teased of calling it a career ahead of ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video on May 5 in Colorado, citing the desire to spend more time with his family and partaking in his other passions as among the reasons.

The Parkland, Washington, resident was expected to make the announcement after his match at ONE Fight Night 10 but none came, deciding instead to defer any decision until after he was done consulting family, his team and friends and colleagues in the game.

Among those he is looking at having an audience with is reigning UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones, who himself is considering riding into the sunset following his next fight.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Demetrious Johnson, 36, said he is still in the process of consultation, including one with Jones, to come up with a definitive decision on retirement.

He said:

“I just need to talk to him and to athletes, I’ll even talk to Jon Jones. I saw he said that he was like ‘after I beat Stipe’ he goes ‘I’m gonna retire.’”

Check out the interview below:

Demetrious Johnson said the fight is still there for him, which he proved to be true in outlasting and coming up with a convincing unanimous decision victory over Brazilian rival Adriano Moraes at ONE Fight Night 10.

He, however, admitted that other factors outside of competition needed to be considered as he weighs on whether to continue or not.

Jones, 35, for his part, recently came back to the UFC after a three-year layoff and won the vacant heavyweight title. His return could be short-lived, though, as he shared that his plan is to defend his title against former UFC heavyweight king Stipe Miocic later this year and walk away from the game after.

North American fans who want to catch a replay of all the action at ONE Fight Night 10 can do so for free via Amazon Prime.

Poll : 0 votes