Demetrious Johnson says he was inspired by his son to join the IBJJF Masters Worlds

Demetrious Johnson was inspired to enter this year’s IBJJF Masters World Championship by his son who is an avid jiu-jitsu practitioner.

‘Mighty Mouse’ is undoubtedly one of the pound-for-pound greatest fighters in the history of mixed martial arts. Johnson, who currently reigns as the ONE flyweight world champion, has captured titles in multiple global organizations and has earned victories over some of the biggest names in the sport. But that won’t stop Johnson from continuing to evolve and develop his skills.

The flyweight great will compete in the IBJJF Masters World Championship, taking place between August 31 and September 2 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Speaking about his inspiration to step on the mat for his first BJJ tournament in nearly two decades, Johnson said:

“So for the people out there, this is the first time I'm ever competing at that level. Last time I done a jiu-jitsu tournament, I was 18 years old.”

Johnson continued, saying:

“So for me, one of the reasons why is that one of my sons does Brazilian jiu-jitsu. He loves it. He's gonna be down there competing. And he asks me and goes, 'Dad, why don't you compete?' I was like 'Well, why don't I?'”

Competing as a BJJ brown belt, Demetrious Johnson will return to competition for the first time since his unanimous decision victory over Adriano Moraes at ONE Fight Night 10 in May. ‘Mighty Mouse’ closed out the pair’s iconic trilogy in decisive fashion, but has left fans hanging as to whether or not he will return for another title fight under the ONE Championship banner or hand up his gloves after 20 years of fighting.

