Demetrious Johnson says no love lost for fighting and training: 'I loved every bit of it'

At ONE Fight Night 10, Demetrious Johnson successfully defended his flyweight world championship crown in his trilogy bout with Adriano Moraes.

Putting on a performance that proved why he is the MMA GOAT, ‘Mighty Mouse’ defended whatever the former longtime divisional king threw at him until the final bell of their 25-minute affair.

Although he left the Circle with one of the biggest wins of his career and a second successful ONE world title defense, ‘Mighty Mouse’ has made it clear that he doesn’t know how much longer he wants to compete.

Ahead of ONE Championship’s on-ground US debut event, the champ said that regardless of the result against Moraes, he would be having a conversation with his wife about whether he wants to fight again.

It’s clear to everyone, even Demetrious Johnson himself, that if he wants to keep fighting he could easily take on the best guys in the world for another couple of years at least.

The sticking point from his perspective is that he has achieved everything there is to offer and that he wants to spend time with his family at home.

In an interview with MMA Junkie following his title defense at ONE Fight Night 10, Demetrious Johnson said that his retirement does not have anything to do with whether or not he has lost interest in the sport.

If anything, Johnson made it clear that he still loves training, fighting, and earning wins over some of the best names in the business under the ONE spotlight.

He said:

“I still love fighting, I still love training, I still love dieting, love doing all of that. I love all the build-up to it, I truly do, you know. Like I said, week 4 and week 5 were kinda hard for me, and this training camp was extremely hard for me, my body was exhausted, and I was just f***ing working hard. My diet was good, I was getting my protein, my carbs, and my fats in me, everything was great and I loved every bit of it, you know.”

Watch the full interview below:

If you missed any of the action, or just want to relive one of the most epic nights in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 10 replay can be watched via Amazon Prime Video in North America.

Poll : 0 votes