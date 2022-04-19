“Keanu Subba is the best opponent for where he’s at right now" - Demetrious Johnson says James Yang will have the perfect career-building match at ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic

Demetrious Johnson is confident his protege James Yang is ready to take the next big leap in mixed martial arts.

Yang, who trains with Johnson at AMC Pankration, will take on Keanu Subba in the opening match of ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic on April 22, which will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Johnson, in an interview with ONE Championship, said Yang’s match against Subba will be the perfect opportunity for him to take the next step in his professional MMA career:

“I think [James] being 1-0 as a pro, fighting in ONE Championship, is a great stepping stone that he’s fighting Keanu Subba. We did some research on Keanu. I watched videos on him, and I think Keanu Subba is the best opponent for where he’s at right now."

Demetrious Johnson added that Subba already ticks all the right boxes in terms of fundamental skills.

The Malaysian star has an impressive 100% finish rate with three knockouts and three submissions.

Here's what Johnson said:

“I think Keanu is going to bring the fight way better than his last opponent did. Subba does a lot of things right. His stand-up is very technically sound, with great fundamentals. And I think that’s the way you got to work your way up until you feel like you’re ready to take that next step.”

Demetrious Johnson is in awe of James Yang’s attitude and mentality

If there’s one person on the ONE Championship roster who truly lived up to the ethos of pure martial arts, Yang has to be considered for the distinction.

The former Cirque do Soleil performer never looked at martial arts as a means of livelihood but as a way of life.

At 17, Yang moved to live and train at a rural Chinese Shaolin Temple for three years. It was during his humble life in China that Yang further developed his identity.

Johnson was full of praise for Yang's approach, saying:

“I think it’s just him getting better as a martial artist. I think he’s already been mentally tough, especially from his background in wushu and the Shaolin Temple. And, you know, I would have to say, just him becoming a martial artist."

Yang eventually made his way to ONE Championship and had a successful Circle debut, defeating Roel Rosauro via second-round stoppage.

He may just be starting, but another win for Yang will surely boost his stock in the stacked featherweight division.

