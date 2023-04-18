Demetrious Johnson says there’s always the risk of getting knocked out

At ONE Fight Night 10, ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson will face off against Adriano Moraes for the third and final time.

In a straight rematch of their fight from ONE on Prime Video 1 in August, Johnson got his revenge last time out with a spectacular flying knee knockout to take the flyweight world championship off the Brazilian.

In their first meeting at ONE on TNT 1 in April 2021, Moraes kicked off their rivalry by shocking the world and becoming the first man to finish the future Hall of Famer.

At ONE Fight Night 10, both men will look to close out this iconic chapter of their careers with a win over their rival and the flyweight world championship wrapped around their waists.

In a recent appearance on Liam Harrison’s Kickin’ It podcast, Demetrious Johnson spoke about how he reacted to being stopped for the first time in his career and how it changed his approach to their rematch where he got his revenge.

‘Mighty Mouse’ said:

“I think seeing all the greats in this sport…I’ve been in the career of mixed martial arts for a very very long time. I always tell people ‘the longer you stay around in a party, you might end up a little bit drunk.’”

Watch the full interview below:

At ONE Fight Night 10 on Friday, May 5, Johnson will look to defend his title against Adriano Moraes in the main event, live from the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado. The entire event will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

