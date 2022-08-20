Demetrious Johnson says training with former foe Henry Cejudo was "dope"

Multiple-time world champion Demetrious Johnson said training with former rival Henry Cejudo was “dope.”

On Friday, August 26, Johnson will fight Adriano Moraes in their second meeting to avenge his 2021 knockout loss. The main event will be hosted in Singapore at the Singapore Indoor Stadium and will air live on Amazon Prime Video for the first time.

The 35-year-old superstar picked Cejudo’s brain to help him prepare mentally and physically for one of his biggest fights of his career.

‘Mighty Mouse’ elaborated on meeting ‘Triple C’ with Ariel Helwani from The MMA Hour:

“Training with Henry’s good man, obviously Henry’s legit. I mean he’s obviously achieved a lot of things in mixed martial arts that I didn’t do. Beat me, went out to defend the belt, beat Dom, defeated Marlon [Moraes], and gold medalist - so Triple C."

He added:

"I think me and him training together, we get to see our insights on how different we are as athletes and it was dope.”

Catch the full interview below:

Demetrious Johnson and the retired UFC flyweight world champion fought one another on two occasions. ‘Mighty Mouse’ beat Cejudo by TKO in the first round, during their first fight, to retain his flyweight belt in 2016.

Two years after their first meeting, they fought again. This time, Cejudo came off with a decision-win over Johnson, crushing his 14-fight winning streak in one night. It was only logical for Johnson to have allied himself with one of the strongest wrestlers in MMA to help him regain a winning mindset.

Demetrious Johnson ramping up the BJJ to compete at an elite level with Adriano Moraes

Demetrious Johnson ramped up his BJJ training ahead of his rematch with jiu-jitsu black belt Adriano Moraes.

The Washington native is fundamentally a freestyle wrestler who typically engages in submission takedowns. However, if he’s going to have more minutes on the ground, his jiu-jitsu needs to be on par with the Brazilian phenom.

Working with a new BJJ coach, Johnson told Asian MMA:

“I found a legit jiu-jitsu gym under a new professor Yan McCane, a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt for 10 years, very knowledgeable. Now, I’ve been doing a lot more jiu-jitsu because it’s eight minutes from my house and a gold mine for me because it kind of breathes life back into my development.”

