"You absolutely make me sick" - Henry Cejudo calls out Ariel Helwani during special appearance on MMA Hour

Ariel Helwani was planning to sit down with Chan Sung Jung to discuss his upcoming title bout with Alex Volkanovski. However, he was met by an amped-up Henry Cejudo, who is coaching 'The Korean Zombie' for his title fight.

In typical Cejudo style, his speech was a quick, intense, and confident statement. Cejudo's comments not only caught the attention of the MMA Hour host but also made him laugh a little too.

Despite Helwani's somewhat estranged history with The Schmo - a close friend of Cejudo's - the former two-weight UFC world champion still made a surprise appearance on the show.

Introducing himself as the Olympic champ, flyweight champ, and bantamweight champion of the world, Cejudo had this to say:

"I can't wait to hear you say the 2022 coach of the year, 'Triple C', Henry Cejudo from that slippery tongue of yours. And I hope you're listening to me thug snot, you absolutely make me sick."

Cejudo then shouted his famous 'bend the knee' phrase before leaving Ariel to continue his interview with 'The Korean Zombie'.

The former 135-lbs champion is known to be affiliated with The Schmo, so his showing on the series surprised everyone, including Helwani himself.

If you haven't already, catch The MMA Hour featuring Bryce Mitchell, Mike Perry, and the aforementioned Cejudo, below:

What's next for Henry Cejudo?

After scoring a TKO finish of Dominick Cruz back in 2020, Henry Cejudo decided to retire from the sport.

Cejudo was at the top of his game and was still rather young when he called time on his career. However, the urge to compete seems to be getting to the 35-year-old as he has hinted at a UFC comeback on multiple occasions.

More recently, Cejudo offered to step in to face current featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski as a replacement for the injured Max Holloway. However, that never came to fruition.

Since leaving active competition, the Olympic gold medalist has adapted well to coaching and a handful of UFC talents are lining up to study under the accomplished wrestler. Cejudo even played a huge part in helping Deiveson Figueiredo recapture the flyweight throne.

Aside from his mentoring success, the question remains: will we ever see Triple C compete in the UFC again?

Edited by Ritwik Kumar