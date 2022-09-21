“I love the life it gives me” - Demetrious Johnson shares what he loves about the fight game

Demetrious Johnson has dedicated countless hours to becoming one of the best professional fighters in the world.

After dominating in the UFC, ‘Mighty Mouse’ made his way to ONE Championship, where he now reigns as the promotion’s flyweight world champion following a jaw-dropping knockout of former titleholder Adriano Moraes at ONE on Prime Video 1 in August.

Following his historic world title win, Johnson spoke with Mouse Jones on YouTube to discuss the fight game, and specifically, his favorite part of the process when getting ready for a big contest inside the circle.

“I think favorite thing about fighting is just getting ready for it, the preparation. The preparation, going into diet, training for eight to 10 weeks, and going out there and trying to win. To be honest with you, it takes me away from my family but I love the life it gives me to provide for my family.”

Catch the full video below:

A consummate family man, Demetrious Johnson has often spoken about the important role his family takes in his career and has shown an appreciation for the sport that has, in turn, allowed him to give his family a wonderful life.

Is a trilogy bout with Adriano Moraes next for Demetrious Johnson?

After his fourth-round knockout of Adriano Moraes to capture the ONE flyweight world title, fans immediately began clamoring for a trilogy bout between the two warriors. With each holding a knockout over the other, a rubber match seems inevitable, but whether or not that is next is anyone’s guess.

Following his win at ONE on Prime Video 1 in August, Demetrious Johnson was more than ready to run it back one last time should ONE Championship deem that the fight to be made.

“Nothing but respect to Adriano. We’ve both been on the receiving ends of knockouts from each other. I’m sure he’s going to go home, he’s going to rest up, he’s going to make adjustments. I’ll go home, make adjustments, and rest up, and then if it’s Adriano next or if it’s Kairat Akhmetov, it is what it is.”

As mentioned by DJ, another possibility is a meeting with Kairat Akhmetov, the No.2-ranked flyweight contender. With five-straight wins inside the circle, ‘The Kazakh’ could find himself with an opportunity to recapture the flyweight world title.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far