Demetrious Johnson shares the one stipulation for him to return: “It’s gonna be based on my passion”

In the lead-up to ONE Fight Night 10, Demetrious Johnson was very open about the plan for his career moving forward.

After successfully defending his ONE flyweight world championship against Adriano Moraes in Broomfield, Colorado, ‘Mighty Mouse’ said it could be the last time he competes in MMA.

At this point in his career, Johnson has nothing to prove. Besides, he has his hobbies outside of competition.

As well as not being sure whether he wants to come back as of yet, Demetrious Johnson was also very open about what would motivate him to return.

With his legacy assured in the sport already, the MMA GOAT isn’t interested in taking fights to keep ticking over.

Johnson wants something that will challenge and push him each and every day in the gym, forcing him to get in the right mindset and give it his all ahead of fight night.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, Demetrious Johnson further elaborated on what it will take him to get back inside the circle for one last ride or more.

He said:

“It’s not going to be on the matches [that I’m being offered]. It’s gonna be based on my passion, based on what I wanna do. We’ll just have to see.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Championship’s next huge event, ONE Fight Night 14, boasting three world championship contests, will air live and free via Amazon Prime Video on September 29 for North American viewers with an active subscription.