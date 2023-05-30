Demetrious Johnson shares the only regret he had in Adriano Moraes trilogy

Demetrious Johnson believes he could have been a bit more aggressive in his ONE world title trilogy bout with Adriano Moraes at ONE Fight Night 10.

On May 5, ‘Mighty Mouse’ scored one of the biggest wins of his illustrious career, defending his ONE flyweight world championship for the very first time against former eight-time world titleholder Adriano Moraes. Though they traded highlight-reel finishes in their first two meetings, the pair went toe-to-toe for a full 25 minutes with Johnson doing enough to earn a unanimous decision victory.

Appearing on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani following his victory, Demetrious Johnson revealed perhaps the one regret he has when looking back at their third and final meeting.

“I think I could’ve been a lot more aggressive like with my hands but when you get into those shootouts, all it takes is one time and you’re gonna get dropped,” Johnson said.

Earning his 25th career win, Demetrious Johnson is now at a crossroads in his nearly two-decade-long career. With nothing left to prove, ‘Mighty Mouse’ could choose to walk away from the sport as one of the greatest pound-for-pound fighters of all time. If Johnson decides to keep his career moving forward, he will likely find himself stepping inside the Circle with streaking flyweight contender Kairat Akhmetov.

‘The Kazakh’ scored his sixth-straight win at ONE Fight Night 10, besting Reece McLaren for the second time to solidify himself as the next name in line for a title opportunity.

If you missed any of the action, or just want to relive one of the most epic nights in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 10 replay can be watched live via Amazon Prime Video in North America.

