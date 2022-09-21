“Home life’s everything” - Demetrious Johnson shares why his role in the house is of utmost importance to him

Following his shocking fourth-round knockout of Adriano Moraes at ONE on Prime Video, it would be hard to dispute Demetrious Johnson’s status as the greatest flyweight in the history of MMA. Now reigning as the ONE flyweight world champion, ‘Mighty Mouse’ is taking some time to talk about life outside of the cage.

Speaking with Mouse Jones on YouTube, Johnson discussed the importance of a happy and healthy life at home and how it translates to success at work, no matter the profession.

“Home life’s everything. If things at home aren’t ok, then when you go to work whether you’re filming, you’re a CEO of a big tech company, whatever it is if at home ain’t good then it’s gonna trickle into your everyday job.”

Catch the full video below:

For Demetrious Johnson, being the absolute best doesn’t stop inside the gym. Being the best possible husband to his wife, Destiny, and their children is just as important as being the best fighter inside the circle.

“For me, I wanna be the best husband, the best father, and I’m always trying to help the wife. I’m like, ‘Hey what can I do?’ I come home, and I ask her, ‘How was your day?’ even though I’m always at the gym all day. [I’ll ask] ‘How was your day? Is there anything I can do for you? Is there anything I can get you?’ Home life needs to be important.”

Demetrious Johnson shares his wife’s words of support during training

Even for one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world, not everything goes according to plan at the gym.

Demetrious Johnson says like everyone else, he has bad days at the office, but his wife's support helps him to keep things in perspective.

“It’s a partnership. When I’m in training camp, she’s in training camp. She’s cooking the meals. I come home I consult her about how the day was. If I had a horrible sparring session, she goes, ‘Remember, you just gotta be good for one night for 25 minutes because you’re gonna have your ups and downs in the training camp. But as long as you shine in that one night then you’re good.’”

Those words certainly echoed in the mind of ‘Mighty Mouse’ as he stood across from Adriano Moraes at ONE on Prime Video 1 in August.

Squaring off with the only man to ever knock him out in competition, Demetrious Johnson started a new chapter in his storied career by defeating ‘Mikinho’ and adding another world championship to his already legendary resume.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far