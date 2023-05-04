Demetrious Johnson 'still got the fire' despite retirement talks

Demetrious Johnson is seriously pondering the end of his career, but it's certainly not because his body is no longer willing.

'Mighty Mouse' is getting ready to end the first trilogy of his career when he faces Adriano Moraes at the main event of ONE Fight Night 10 this Friday, May 5. All the action will emanate from 1stBank Center in Colorado for ONE Championship's first live event in the United States.

Ahead of his match, he shared with Ariel Helwani at The MMA Hour how his training was going and how his body feels.

Demetrious Johnson said:

"The training camp was great. I feel great. I got to 148 in this camp because I started eating strictly and eating the calories I needed. In the past, I would eat less. And yeah, as I said, if you wanted to see the footage of me training, you can be like yeah, he still got fire in him."

Watch the full interview here:

DJ's comments don't seem to come from someone looking to retire anytime soon. However, after competing professionally for over a decade, he fully deserves to end his career on his own terms. If one of those terms is to go out as a world champion, then he will need to work really hard for it against a motivated Adriano Moraes.

'Mikinho' is hungry to reclaim the ONE flyweight world title and avenge the first knockout loss of his career against Demetrious Johnson. There's no colder revenge than throwing a wrench into his American rival's plans of riding off into the sunset with the world title in tow.

Fans in North America can watch their explosive match and the rest of ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free on Prime Video with an active Amazon subscription.

