Demetrious Johnson shares the wisdom he received from Kobe Bryant

ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson knows that his life won’t forever revolve around mixed martial arts.

The American legend revealed in ONE Championship’s ALL ACCESS: ONE Fight Night 10 vlog that while he’s aware of his limited time in the sport, there was another icon that made him realize that his life is bigger than his career.

That man is the late great Kobe Bryant.

Demetrious Johnson said:

“You have to think about stuff outside of fighting. You have to.”

Johnson added that Bryant, who had a maniacal desire to be better than everyone else, told him to think about making his money work for him instead of just focusing on that next big fight:

“When Kobe Bryant came and spoke to us, ‘Before you right now is not Mamba. You’re talking to the businessman Kobe Bryant. When I was outside of the basketball court, I was always thinking, how can I make my money work harder for me than I do on the basketball court?’ Those words would never leave me.”

Johnson, 36, has already teased his retirement plans heading into his trilogy bout against arch-rival Adriano Moraes this May 5, Friday, at 1stBank Center in Colorado.

The moment he retires, though, ‘Mighty Mouse’ already has established avenues that would secure a steady stream of revenue.

Apart from his growing YouTube channel Mighty Gaming, Johnson also has some business ventures which he’s created and partnered with. Nevertheless, he still has some business to handle inside the circle against Moraes.

The rivals are 1-1 in their head-to-head series, and both Adriano Moraes and Johnson want nothing more than to close that book in ONE Championship’s first on-site event in the United States.

ONE Fight Night 10 streams live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

