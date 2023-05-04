Demetrious Johnson treats potential swan song with Adriano Moraes as “just another fight”

Not that he is downgrading the significance of his scheduled match this week, but mixed martial arts legend Demetrious Johnson is treating his trilogy showdown with Adriano Moraes as another fight.

‘Mighty Mouse’ will defend the ONE flyweight world title against former division king Adriano Moraes in the headlining bout at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video on May 5 in Colorado, U.S.A.

It will be a rubber match for the flyweight aces, who have split their first two encounters in equally impressive fashion. It will also possibly be the swan song in the illustrious career of Johnson.

While he is looking to chalk up the win and wrap up his competitive rivalry with ‘Mikinho’ in his favor, 36-year-old Demetrious Johnson is staying levelheaded in his approach as always, not going too high or too low on it.

The pride of Parkland, Washington, shared during the press conference for ONE Fight Night 10 on Wednesday:

“I don’t consider it a super fight. For me, it’s just another fight. Obviously, I’ve done a lot of things in my career, and for me, I’m looking at it as another fight. There are things I can gain and other things I can do.”

At ONE Fight Night 10, which is ONE Championship’s first-ever live on-ground event in the United States, Demetrious Johnson is looking to make it back-to-back wins over Moraes.

He defeated the Brazilian MMA star last August by knockout (flying knee) in the fourth round of their title showdown at ONE on Prime Video 1 to become the new ONE flyweight world champion.

It was a payback for ‘Mighty Mouse,’ who was KO’d by Moraes (grounded knee) in the second round of their first championship clash in April 2021.

ONE Fight Night 10 will take place at 1stBank Center in Colorado and will be aired live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

