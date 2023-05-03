Demetrious Johnson says his kids know the reality of combat sports

Demetrious Johnson knows the hard realities of not just being a parent, but also of being a combat sports athlete.

The reigning ONE flyweight world champion knows that his chosen career puts him under a microscope that even his children are aware of.

The father-of-three said in an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour that he talks to his children about the realities of being a mixed martial artist. While his kids may see him as a superhero dad, Johnson also tells them that there will be a point in time when they may see him get hurt.

Demetrious Johnson said:

“I'm so transparent with my kids. Yeah, I told them, I was like, 'Hey, guys, check it out. Okay, so daddy fights for a living. I fight to make money to pay for whatever you guys need.' And I was like, 'Whatever happens in the cage, it's going to be fine. Remember, what I'm doing is for us to get paid.' And they're like, 'Okay, dad, do your best, man. Alright, we love you.' I watch them compete too. So they understand.”

Throughout his ONE Championship run, Johnson’s children have never seen him compete. That will change at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

ONE Fight Night 10 transpires on May 5 at 1stBank Center, and Johnson said that this will be the first time that his family will watch him live. ‘Mighty Mouse’ will headline ONE Championship’s first on-site event in the United States when he takes on archrival Adriano Moraes in Colorado.

Johnson and Moraes are 1-1 in their world title series and both want a conclusive end to their rivalry this Friday.

Adriano Moraes took the first win in the head-to-head matchup when he knocked Johnson out to retain the flyweight belt at ONE on TNT I. Johnson exacted revenge more than a year later in August 2022 when he finished off Moraes with a flying knee to become the new ONE flyweight world champion ONE on Prime Video 1.

ONE Fight Night 10 will be available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

