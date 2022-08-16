"I know Joe Rogan had something to do with it" - Demetrious Johnson still doesn't know "complete story" of UFC trading him to ONE Championship for Ben Askren

Demetrious Johnson has revealed that he's still unclear about the complete story of his trade to ONE Championship from the UFC. The former flyweight champion did, however, state that Joe Rogan was involved.

The inaugural UFC flyweight champion made a sensational move to ONE Championship back in 2018. Ben Askren, the ONE welterweight champion at the time, was traded in exchange for Demetrious Johnson.

'Mighty Mouse' recently made an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, during which he was asked about the idea behind the trade.

"Honestly, I think it was me. But I still don't have the full story. I think I'll probably release it when I'm ready to. Like, I know how it happened, but there are pieces where I still don't know how it happened. So, I still need to find that out."

He added that podcaster and UFC color commentator Joe Rogan was involved in it:

"I know Joe Rogan had something to do with it too. I haven't had the chance to speak to Joe. I heard something like he told Dana White to get Ben Askren. So I still need to hear his foresight on that, like why would he push that narrative?"

Catch the interview in the video below:

Demetrious Johnson is set to rematch Adriano Moraes in the headline bout for ONE Championship's first live show on Amazon Prime.

"That would never happen" - Demetrious Johnson explains why it's unlikely that UFC fighters will form a union for better pay

Former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson believes that a union amongst fighters for better pay will never come to fruition.

During the interview with Ariel Helwani, 'Mighty Mouse' discussed fighter pay. He suggested that unlike the NBA and NFL, UFC fighters have been forged with the mentality of wanting to beat everyone to earn more:

"As athletes, our culture has designed us to fight each other... Back in the day, I used to be like, 'How come he got that sponsorship and I didn't get that?' It builds that animosity towards other athletes. In order for us to band together and do a union, we'd all have to say, 'No, I'm not fighting, we're not putting content out that.' That will never happen. It will never happen."

Edited by Harvey Leonard