Demetrious Johnson still perplexed at Dana White’s talk of shutting down the UFC flyweight division

Demetrious Johnson is considered among the greatest mixed martial artists of all time, with some even naming him the best ever. The legendary fighter, however, feels that what he’s done in his previous organization is slowly being brushed under the rug.

During his recent Mighty Gaming stream, Johnson reacted to a fan-made YouTube video on how UFC president Dana White once discussed a plan to shut down the promotion's flyweight division.

The American legend is the most successful world champion in the US-based promotion, defending the flyweight gold a record 11 consecutive times.

Despite his otherworldly dominance, White was reportedly planning on dissolving the division that Johnson ruled - something that still has Johnson puzzled, to say the least.

Demetrious Johnson said:

“Imagine that! You’re on top of the world on your 11th consecutive title defense. 11th consecutive title defense, and the f***ing CEO [of the] company is talking about shutting down your division. Let’s put away money, let’s put away everything aside.”

He added:

“Imagine Russell Wilson was a five-time Super Bowl champion, winning all the Super Bowls, the greatest quarterback in the f***ing world, but he can never fill seats. He could never sell at a stadium, but he was a five-time Superbowl champion. Do you think the Seattle Seahawks or the Denver Broncos would think about getting rid of him? Ask your wife that f***ing question, come back to tell me.”

Johnson was at the midpoint of his unstoppable run when he heard of White’s plans to shut down the division.

Nevertheless, Johnson found a new home and arrived at ONE Championship in 2019, where he’s received appreciation and respect.

Demetrious Johnson quickly became the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Champion. He is now the ONE flyweight world champion having knocked Adriano Moraes out in the fourth round at ONE on Prime Video 1 last Friday.

Demetrious Johnson says rivalry with Moraes pushes him to be better

Demetrious Johnson’s win at ONE on Prime Video 1 not only made him the new flyweight king, but it also avenged his 2021 loss to Moraes.

The two flyweight greats met for the first time at ONE on TNT I last April, with Moraes taking the KO win. Forever a student of the game, Johnson said that his loss to ‘Mikinho’ fueled him to change things up in his approach.

Johnson trained with rival-turned-frenemy Henry Cejudo in Arizona and also sought to improve his Brazilian jiu-jitsu under Yan McCane.

During his post-fight interview, Demetrious Johnson said:

“Like I said, this is the first time in my camp, in my whole entire career, that I've actually went out and done different things. You know, I started grappling in a Gi now, working towards my black belt. And then also, you know, I went to Arizona to train with Henry Cejudo and just trying to get better. That's the biggest thing I'm just trying to work on. I'm always striving for perfection."

Edited by Harvey Leonard