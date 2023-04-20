Francis Ngannou's decision to leave the UFC has received plenty of backlash, particularly as the former heavyweight champion remains without a boxing match. Long-time UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson, who left the promotion in 2018, revealed that he supports the decision made by 'The Predator.'

Speaking to Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, 'Mighty Mouse' stated:

"I think it's good for Francis. There's many homes. I've been successful outside the UFC. Look at Sergio Pettis. He's been very successful outside the UFC. Look at Anthony Pettis. He made, what, $700,000, fighting Roy Jones Jr.? There's money outside the UFC."

He added:

"I think with Francis Ngannou, he's at that spot where he gets to dictate where he wants to go. He doesn't want to be locked down under contract. Could you imagine if he fought Tyson Fury and made like $40 million? He's not going to make that in the UFC in one fight. That's the type of money that you're going to be able to make in boxing. I think that's worth the risk to take."

Check out Demetrious Johnson's comments below:

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting #TheMMAHour



“There’s money outside the UFC, ladies and gentlemen."



youtube.com/watch?v=uMIjoA… Demetrious Johnson calls Francis Ngannou's UFC departure "worth the risk to take"“There’s money outside the UFC, ladies and gentlemen." Demetrious Johnson calls Francis Ngannou's UFC departure "worth the risk to take" 💰 #TheMMAHour “There’s money outside the UFC, ladies and gentlemen."▶️ youtube.com/watch?v=uMIjoA… https://t.co/CSW5k8cG9q

Francis Ngannou was in talks with the UFC to defend his heavyweight title against Jon Jones. However, he was unable to reach a deal with the promotion and opted for mixed martial arts free agency.

'The Predator' became the first reigning champion to leave the UFC since B.J. Penn in 2004. He is reportedly looking to make his boxing debut.

Curtis Blaydes backs Francis Ngannou's decision to leave the UFC

Demetrious Johnson was not the only fighter to show support for Francis Ngannou. Curtis Blaydes, who is set to face Sergei Pavlovich in the main event of UFC Fight Night 222 this weekend, backed 'The Predator' while speaking at the event's media day, stating:

"He only needs to have one fight where he earns like $5 million for it to be a win for him, and that could happen between now and the next four years. I believe it will happen so I don't think it was a mistake."

Check out Curtis Blaydes' comments below:

Blaydes faced Ngannou on his UFC debut at UFC Fight Night 86 back in 2016 and was handed the first loss of his career via a TKO doctor stoppage following the second round. He had a chance for revenge in the main event of UFC Fight Night 141 in 2018. However, he lost the bout in just 45 seconds via TKO.

Poll : 0 votes