“That knee was perfect” - Demetrious Johnson takes us through the knee KO of Adriano Moraes

Demetrious Johnson avenged his ONE on TNT 1 loss to Adriano Moraes on Friday when the two flyweight stars clashed once again in the ONE on Prime Video 1 main event.

‘Mighty Mouse’ scored a fourth-round knockout with a “perfect” flying knee after blasting Moraes with a massive right hand, which pushed the former champion against the fence, setting up the highlight-reel KO.

Following his latest world title victory, Demetrious Johnson appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani to talk about the beautifully brutal blow that ended Adriano Moraes’ reign.

"That knee was perfect, right? And as you see, when I’m going, you see I go fake, fake, and duck, hit him with the right hand. And as he was wobbled, I knew in the fight, I saw it, and I know that his back was going to the cage. I posted a slow-motion video. If you see it, you look at my right foot, I went to southpaw.”

‘Mighty Mouse’ continued to explain the maneuver, saying:

“As a southpaw, you always want to be on the outside of his foot. And I’m slowly just taking my time, keeping distance. And as he falls into the cage, as his head hits, my knee’s about to land. So it’s kind of that, you know, that double shot, where he lands and I hit him.”

Catch the full interview below:

Demetrious Johnson believes his finish of Adriano Moraes was a perfectly executed sequence

Continuing his conversation with Helwani, Demetrious Johnson was asked if he would consider his finish of Moraes perfectly executed. ‘Mighty Mouse’ answered in the affirmative, saying:

“That sequence, I would say that’s perfect. Like, the only thing I take away from that sequence where it’s bad is that my hands aren’t up. Like when I go show the left hand and duck down, my hands aren’t up like a boxer,” he said. “That’s the thing I’m just trying to get better with is that being okay being here, you know. But yeah, I’m happy with it.”

After suffering a second-round knockout due to a perfectly placed knee by Adriano Moraes in 2021, Johnson was able to deliver his own brilliant knee knockout to capture another world championship for his mantle.

With the two fighters now sitting at 1-1 against one another, the only question left is, when do we see the trilogy fight?

