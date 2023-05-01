Demetrious Johnson talks about bond he forged with Henry Cejudo: “We’ve been through hell”

Demetrious Johnson and fellow American mixed martial arts legend Henry Cejudo have gone through a lot as competitors, leading to a bond that has firmed up through the years.

‘Mighty Mouse’ shared this during his guesting on fellow ONE Championship fighter Liam Harrison’s podcast. He spoke of Cejudo, who he fought twice in title showdowns while with the UFC, and how they moved on from being fierce rivals to being close friends.

Demetrious Johnson said:

“At the end of the day, me and him are true athletes. We’ve been through hell, we know what it’s like to go to hell, we don’t want to go back to hell. We’ll go back to get the bag.”

Check out the interview below:

Demetrious Johnson first took on Cejudo in 2016, where he successfully defended the UFC flyweight world title via first-round technical knockout. Cejudo then served payback and became world champion two years later with a split decision win.

The second fight turned out to be the last for ‘Mighty Mouse’ under UFC as months later he was traded to ONE Championship, where he has enjoyed continued success. He is currently the promotion’s reigning ONE flyweight world champion, compiling five wins in six matches to date.

Despite no longer being under the same promotion. Johnson said he and Cejudo remained in touch, sharing their other passions like business and YouTube.

Johnson returns to action this week, defending his world title against former divisional king Adriano Moraes in a trilogy fight that will headline ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video on May 5 at 1stBank Center in Colorado, U.S.A.

In the promotion’s highly anticipated first-ever live on-ground offering in the United States, Adriano Moraes will try to reclaim the world title taken from him last August. It will be aired live and for free to all North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

Poll : 0 votes