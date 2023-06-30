Demetrious Johnson thinks only ‘a very strong, big wrestler’ can beat Stamp Fairtex

After sharing a card with her at ONE Fight Night 10, ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson was left blown away by the talent of Stamp Fairtex.

Making her debut in the United States back in May, the star power of the Thai superstar in and outside the circle was clear to see. Not only did she receive an incredible response from the fans in Broomfield, Colorado with her signature walkout, she left the 1stBank Center with its jaw on the floor.

Stopping America’s Alyse Anderson with a devastating body kick, the 25-year-old cemented her status as a global superstar who is guaranteed to bring a spectacle each and every time she is featured on a card.

Off the back of her win in Colorado, Stamp earned herself a huge step forward in attempting to accomplish her goal of becoming a world champion in MMA. Having held kickboxing and Muay Thai titles under the ONE banner, she is now after a third title in a third ruleset.

Whilst she came up short in her first attempt against Angela Lee at ONE X, Stamp will be able to make her dream come true if she defeats Ham Seo Hee in their interim atomweight title fight at ONE Fight Night 14 on September 1.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Demetrious Johnson predicted that the only way anyone can deny Stamp from accomplishing her main goal is by nullifying her striking completely with superior grappling:

“I think everybody else that she fights [she is going to win]. I think the person who's going to beat Stamp is going to be a very strong, big wrestler.”

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription

