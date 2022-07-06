"I think it will be a mirror image" - Demetrious Johnson on the toughest opponent for the possibly returning Henry Cejudo

Demetrious Johnson recently offered his take on the toughest test that Henry Cejudo could face upon his return. 'Mighty Mouse' admitted that the reigning UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski could prove to be Cejudo's most challenging opponent yet.

'Triple C' has been gunning for a fight ever since he returned to the USADA testing pool following a two-year-long hiatus from the sport. The Olympian has called out a number of fighters, including Alexander Volkanovski, Sean O'Malley, Aljamain Sterling and more.

While in conversation with The Schmo, Demetrious Johnson offered his take on Cejudo's toughest challenge inside the octagon. He admitted that Volkanovski and Cejudo shared a number of qualities, making it a tough matchup for both of them:

"Do I think [Henry Cejudo could] beat those guys? Absolutely. I think Volkanovski could be the toughest test because I think it will be a mirror image because Volkanovski understands the game. He's tough, he's gritty, and he's going to come to compete."

However, when asked whether he would like to see Cejudo compete in a fight against Volkanovski right off the bat, 'Mighty Mouse' admitted that he would like for Cejudo to earn the opportunity to fight 'The Great' by winning a handful of fights.

Henry Cejudo and Demetrious Johnson review 'Triple C's call-out of Sean O'Malley

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Henry Cejudo and Demetrious Johnson were seen looking back at the the moment he interrupted Sean O'Malley's interview in the wake of his UFC 276 clash to issue a call-out for a fight.

Cejudo and Johnson were seen laughing while discussing his backstage run-in with 'Sugar'.

Henry Cejudo and Demetious Johnson have previously shared the octagon on two occasions, with Johnson emerging triumphant the first time around and Cejudo reigning supreme in their subsequent fight.

Irrespective of the time spent inside the cage, the duo have seemingly cultivated a productive relationship. They have been training together ahead of Johnson's upcoming title fight under the promotional banner of ONE Championship.

'Mighty Mouse' is currently hurtling towards a rematch against Adriano Moraes with the ONE flyweight world title hanging in the balance. The action is set to unfold at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore, on August 26, Friday.

